January 14, 1944-January 8, 2020

REYNOLDS — Richard “Keith” Girls, 75 of Reynolds, Ill., died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City, Iowa. Services are 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Buffalo Prairie Presbyterian Church. Burial is in the Buffalo Prairie Cemetery. Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo, where memorials may be left to the Buffalo Prairie Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

He was born Jan. 14, 1944, in Muscatine, Iowa, to Burton and Betty Bull Girls. Keith graduated from Rockridge High School and attended Muscatine Community College. He married Deborah Pearson on Nov. 7, 1964, in Edgington.

Keith was a former insurance agent for Country Companies in Aledo. He farmed in the Edgington area for over 50 years and raised tomatoes for H.J. Heinz Company in Muscatine for 25 years.

He was a member of the Buffalo Prairie Presbyterian Church and was a 4-H leader in Rock Island County. For many years, he raised Belgian draft horses and was a member of the Belgian Draft Horse Association. He enjoyed deer hunting, especially with his grandsons and attending his grandchildren's sporting events. Keith spent his 50th wedding anniversary at a state volleyball tournament.