August 24, 2019
MUSCATINE — Richard “Jody” J. Whiteside, 58, of Muscatine, passed away Aug. 24, 2019, at home.
In accordance with his wishes, no services are planned. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory in Milan assisted the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to University of Iowa Cancer Research, Iowa City.
Richard Joel Whiteside was born in Moline, the son of Flora D. and Frederic J. Whiteside. He married Michelle Rowden Whiteside in 1990.
Richard graduated from Augustana College and worked for Pier 1 Imports for approximately 25 years as a divisional director.
Richard loved caring for his mother, Flora, until her passing and being a dedicated father. His wife and son were his greatest treasures.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Michelle Whiteside; son, Wade Whiteside; siblings, Marguerite Copeland, Frederic (Cathie) Whiteside, Mary (Terry) Johnson, Milan; sister-in-law, Leann Whiteside; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Russell Whiteside.
