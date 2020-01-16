Richard J. Stout

November 24, 1954-January 15, 2020

MOLINE — Richard (Dick) Stout, Moline, passed away on Jan. 15, 2020, as a result of an accident.

Dick was born on Nov. 24, 1954, to P. Zaye Stout and Eleanor M. (Wilford) Stout.

Dick was employed at the TaxSlayer Center as part of the Setup Crew.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dick graduated from United Township High School in 1972.

Dick is a member of the ASA Hall Of Fame.

Dick is survived by brothers, Patrick (Waneen) and Timothy (Joline); sister-in-law, Lila Stout; as well as a number of cousins, nieces and nephews.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Duane; and a sister, Doris (Jean) Elwess.

Visitation will be at Van Hoe Funeral Home, Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Donations may be made to his family.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Stout as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.