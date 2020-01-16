Richard J. Stout

November 24, 1954-January 15, 2020
MOLINE — Richard (Dick) Stout, Moline, passed away on Jan. 15, 2020, as a result of an accident.
Dick was born on Nov. 24, 1954, to P. Zaye Stout and Eleanor M. (Wilford) Stout.
Dick was employed at the TaxSlayer Center as part of the Setup Crew.
You have free articles remaining.
Dick graduated from United Township High School in 1972.
Dick is a member of the ASA Hall Of Fame.
Dick is survived by brothers, Patrick (Waneen) and Timothy (Joline); sister-in-law, Lila Stout; as well as a number of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Duane; and a sister, Doris (Jean) Elwess.
Visitation will be at Van Hoe Funeral Home, Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 3 to 7 p.m.
Donations may be made to his family.