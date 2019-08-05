December 3, 1929-August 4, 2019
MOLINE — Richard G. Lindell, of Moline, formerly of Geneseo, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. A funeral service to celebrate his life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Reverend Michael Pakula will celebrate. Burial will follow at North Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5 to– 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Geneseo Art League, in lieu of flowers, to honor Richard's memory.
Richard was born Dec. 3, 1929, the son of Eric and Hortense Lindell, in Cambridge, Ill. He attended Cambridge High School, graduating in 1948. Richard married Veronica Boone on April 7, 1951, at St. Malachy Church, Geneseo. She preceded him in death in 2006. He married Judy Holland in 2009; she preceded him in death in 2015. Richard was employed by Deere & Company for 35 years, retiring in 1984. He was a member of St. Malachy Catholic Church and the Geneseo Art League. He enjoyed oil painting, art weaving and playing the harmonica.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Rick (Linda) Lindell, Cleveland, Ill., Diane Pace, Brownsburg, Ind., and David (Wanda) Lindell, Hillsdale, Ill; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Anita Winek, Princeton, Ill.; brother, Leonard Lindell, Moline.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his wives, Veronica and Judy; son, Brian Lindell; sister, Kaye Robinson; and brothers, Dennis and Robert Lindell.