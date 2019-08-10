October 5, 1932-August 8, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Richard G. Le Comte, 86, of Rock Island, formerly of Coal Valley, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.
Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley. A celebration of his life will be at a later date, with private burial in Coal Valley Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Friendship Manor, or Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.
Richard was born Oct. 5, 1932, in Moline, to George and Lillian (Stratton) Le Comte, and was raised by Hazel and Bob Pettit. He served in the U.S. Army and married Norene Polacek on Dec. 28, 1952, in Moline. He was a machine operator at Alcoa for 40 years, retiring in the 1990s. He was a former trustee on the Coal Valley Village Board, a life member of Rock Island VFW, a member of Alcoa Retirees and Coal Valley Lions Club, and of the Lutheran faith. He enjoyed a great experience on the Honor Flight, and loved to run, bowl and fish. Family was important to him, and he was proud of building his own home in Coal Valley.
Richard is survived by his wife, Norene; five daughters and their husbands, Margo Hall of Coal Valley, Pam and Bill Comstock of Chapel Hill, Tennessee, Kim and Tom Frazier of Port Byron, Melinda and Jack Davis of Seligman, Missouri, and Alicia and Dan Johnson of Port Byron; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and his foster mother, Hazel Pettit of Geneseo. He was preceded in death by sons-in-law, Ross Hall and Billy Cathcart, and sisters, Edith Ransom and Aileen Berg.
Richard’s family thanks Hope Creek Care Center and Silver Cross Nursing Center for eight years of excellent care, and invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.