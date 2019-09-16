Richard F. Mumey

April 8, 1925-September 13, 2019
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Richard (Dick) Mumey passed away in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Sept. 13, 2019.
Dick was born in Moline on April 8, 1925, to Ralph and Mary Mumey. He graduated from Moline High School before joining the Army and serving in World War II. He was united in marriage to Polly Tennis in June, 1958.
He is survived by his wife, Polly; his children, Susan, Arizona, and Jeff, Arizona. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Mark and Julie. Additionally he is survived by his sister, Martha Mumey McLaughlin, of Davenport.