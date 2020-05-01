× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 3, 1956- April 29, 2020

PREEMPTION — Richard E. Phipps, 63, of Preemption, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the home of his sister in Andover. Cremation has been accorded, and a private memorial service will be held. Memorials may be made to the Richard Phipps Memorial Fund and sent to Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 67, Cambridge, IL 61238.

Richard Elmer Phipps was born July 3, 1956, in Moline, the son of Jerry L. and Dorothy M. Carey Phipps. He was educated in the Osco rural school and UTHS. He married to Natalie Miller and they later divorced. Rick served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a maintenance man for McDonald's restaurants in the Quad Cities area. Rick was also a handyman and could fix almost anything.

He liked flipping houses with his friend Terry Baner. Rick also enjoyed being in the MUC group at Heritage Church. He liked collecting pedal cars and trucks, Coca Cola and NASCAR memorabilia, Hot Wheels, and vintage cars and gas pumps.