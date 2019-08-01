Richard E. Donlin

July 19, 1931-July 31, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Richard E. “Dick” Donlin, 88, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his home. Per his wishes, private family services will be held at a later date and inurnment will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family.
Dick was born July 19, 1931, in Rock Island, to Eva and Edgar Donlin. He graduated from Rock Island High School in 1949. Dick married Dorothy Jean Cherry on March 9, 1953. Dorothy, the love of his life, passed away in December of 2007. Dick served four years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict aboard the attack carrier U.S.S. Leyte CVA-32. He retired from the former Iowa Illinois Gas and Electric Co. after 38 years of service. He was a lifelong member of 15th Ave. Christian Church in Rock Island. Dick enjoyed yard work, gardening, traveling, wintering in Florida, family, friends and his fellow workers.
He is survived by friend and companion, Joy Miller, of Rock Island; daughters, Mary Luann Browning, of Cambridge, and Linda (Frank) Warren, of Wyoming, Mich.; grandchildren, Matthew Browning, of Spencer, Iowa, Kimberly (Shawn) Stiles, of Orion, Katrina Browning, of LeClaire, Iowa, Nicole (Mark) Koster, of Grand Rapids, Mich., Angela Howser, of Milan, and Courtney (Jake) Bockover, Byron Center, Mich; 11 great-grandsons; four great-granddaughters; one great-great-grandson; one great-great-granddaughter; lifelong friend, Clair Pearson, St. Petersburg, Fla.; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and 12 brothers and sisters.
