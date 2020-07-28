Richard (Dick) Wayne Kintigh

Cremation rites have been accorded and a private memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo Chapel. The Rev. Dr. Chris Ritter will officiate. Inurnment will be in Oakwood Cemetery. A private memorial visitation will be held from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the memorial service. Regulations allow for 50 people (including staff) at a time within the funeral home. The funeral home will monitor capacity limits to maintain compliance with COVID-19 regulations. The funeral home requires that all guests at the visitation wear a mask for the safety of all those attending. The memorial service will be live-streamed at 2:30 p.m. for those unable to attend the service at www.vandemorefuneralhome.com/live-stream. Memorial donations can be made to a charity that is close to your heart and reflects one's connection to the earth, commitment to personal independence, health, intellect, and creativity — all qualities he esteemed and fostered in others.