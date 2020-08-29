× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 30, 1930-August 27, 2020

MOLINE — Richard “Dick” Sandberg, 89 of Moline, passed away at Bickford Cottage, Moline, on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, following an eight-year struggle with Alzheimer's.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home. Private entombment will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Those wishing to honor him with a memorial can send it to the Rock Island County Historical Society Library Fund.

Dick was born Nov. 30, 1930, in Moline, the son of Harry and Myrtle Larson Sandberg. He graduated from Moline High School Class of 1949. He married Barbara Eileen Miller of East Moline in 1957, and they recently celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary.

Dick was employed at John Deere Harvester Works for 35 years working as a tool designer retiring in 1984. He spent 1951 to 1954 in the U. S. Air Force achieving the rank of Airman First Class while stationed with post-World War II Occupation Forces in England and Germany. He was a longtime member of American Legion Post 246.