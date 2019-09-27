October 7, 1942-September 22, 2019
MOLINE — Richard “Dick” James Schluter, born Oct. 7, 1942, in Moline, died after a long brave battle on Sept. 22, 2019, at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield surrounded by his family.
A memorial visitation will be from noon until 3 p.m. at Butala Funeral Home in Sycamore, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, Saturday, Sept. 28. A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Spears officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Dick and Judy's church: Fellowship Baptist Church 2425 Bethany Road Sycamore, IL 60178.
Dick was a loving father, husband, brother, grandfather and friend to everyone.
Dick loved sports, especially football where his favorite team was the Chicago Bears. He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren tear up the fields, regardless of the sporting event. Dick was a star football player and broke records in track & field at Moline High School, played football at Augustana College in Rock Island and was a sprinter at the University of Florida.
Dick worked as a CPA and a financial consultant for many years, and after retirement he served his community as an active board member on the DeKalb County Board of Mental Health.
Dick enjoyed being outside, working on his lawn and being with his family. He had a charming, sly smile, a dry sense of humor and will be missed dearly by all, even his favorite cat, Cozy.
Dick is survived by his wife, Judith Schluter; and his sons, Scott (Kathy) Schluter and Matt (Megan) Schluter; daughters, Lynn (Mike) Smith, Ann (Tom) Kowaliczko, Jennifer Allen, and Whitney (Chris) Gallo. He was the proud grandfather to 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and the loving brother to Robert (Pat) Schluter; and nieces.
