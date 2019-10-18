September 28, 1937-October 15, 2019
GENESEO — Richard F. “Dick” Bussan, 82, of Geneseo, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at his home in Apache Junction, Ariz. Cremation rites have been coordinated by Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo Chapel. Private services will be at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Richard F. Bussan Memorial Fund.
Richard was born Sept. 28, 1937, the son of Vincent and Lynette (Swift) Bussan, in Dubuque. He married his “Babe”, Carolyn Muehleip on Nov. 28, 1959, in Galena. They were married for almost 60 years. He was employed his entire career with IDOT as a maintenance field engineer. Richard enjoyed hunting and socializing with friends on the family farm in Scales Mound, Ill. After retirement, he spent winters in Apache Junction. He enjoyed golfing, billiards and shuffling with his many friends. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Purdue Boilermakers fan and enjoyed watching sports.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Carolyn; daughter, Teresa (Eric) Ebert, grandchildren, Chelsea (Grant) Shaw and Matthew; son, Marc (Julie) Bussan, grandchildren, Ian, Josh and Rachel; son, Eric Bussan; son, Kevin Bussan, and grandson, Michael; son, David Bussan; and sisters, Janet (Jerry) Seger and Elizabeth Murphy.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Lynette Bussan, his brother, Terry Bussan, and his granddaughter, Angela Ebert.
