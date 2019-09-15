Sept. 8, 1929-Sept. 11, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Richard “Dick” Clarence Hendricks, 90, passed away at his home in East Moline surrounded by his loving family Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
A private service will be at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd. are assisting the family. Memorials may be made to Give Kids A Smile (Bethany for Children & Families) or East Moline Public Library.
Dick was born Sept. 8, 1929, in Moline. He was the son of Clarence L. and Mildred E. (Samuelson) Hendricks. He graduated from Moline High School Class of 1947 and attended Augustana College. Dick received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Illinois and his Doctor of Dental Surgery from the Illinois College of Dentistry in 1954. He married Joan W. Herrstrum in Polo, Ill., in 1953 and served as a captain in the United States Air Force in Altus, Okla., in Strategic Air Command until 1957. Dick established his dental practice in 1957 in East Moline and retired in 1993. He was a member of the American Dental Association and Illinois State Dental Society.
You have free articles remaining.
Dick belonged to the East Moline-Silvis Kiwanis for over 50 years, served on District 30 School Board, was president of the East Moline Recreation Council and was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church Board. He enjoyed reading, fishing, hunting, boating, swimming, scuba diving, cycling, photography, wood working, flying and traveling with his wife and family. He loved spending time at his summer cabin on Lake Emma in Park Rapids, Minn., since 1966.
Survivors include his wife, Joan, of 66 years; sons and their wives, Tom and Annie Hendricks (East Moline), Dr. Craig and Sandy Hendricks (Tyler, Texas); daughter and husband, Denise and Craig Pelham (Plano, Texas); grandchildren, Andrea (Mike) Gryp, Laura-Ann (Ed) Nageia, Ross Hendricks, Mitchell Pelham and Katie Pelham; great-grandchildren, Evan, Ethan, Ana-Loren, Gavin, Vivianne, and Caroline Gryp, Marcelo, Giancarlo and Leonardo Nageia.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Donna Hajdek.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.