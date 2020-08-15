Richard “Dick” Carl Bagge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 22, 2020

Richard Carl “Dick” Bagge passed away peacefully July 22, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer and heart disease.

He is survived by his wife, Rita, of 42 years; sons, Andrew and Michael Bagge; “daughter,” Rachael Skrzycki; and granddaughter, Hazel Bagge. Also his sister, Carolyn Cordova, and his beloved nephews and nieces that he held so close to his heart. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Rachel Bagge; a brother, Al “Frosty” DeVrieze; and by his cherished son, Matthew Bagge.

He worked as a Quality Engineer for Deere & Company in East Moline. After moving to Michigan, continued his career with the automotive supplier industry.

He loved the outdoors and nature, whether it was backpacking in the Canadian Rockies, cross-country skiing out West or sailing across Lake Michigan. Dick inherited a remarkable sense of humor from his father, Carl, and entertained friends and especially family with his delightful repertoire of stories, often around a campfire. In retirement, he published two books that reflected his passions for adventure and history, “The Forest King” and “Knights Crossing.” His kind and compassionate spirit will always be remembered and treasured.