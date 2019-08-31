March 16, 1945-August 28, 2019
MOLINE — Richard “Dick” A. Murphy, 74, of Moline, went home to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Northcrest Calvary Baptist Church, Moline. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., Moline. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens. Memorials made to the family for funds to be established later.
Richard “Dick” was born on March 16, 1945, in Mason City, Iowa, the son of John E. and Faye D. (Niewald) Murphy. He married Sheryl “Sherry” K. Russell on March 13, 1965, in East Moline. He retired as an assembler previously working at International Harvester, Case and CNH Global. He was a member of Northcrest Calvary Baptist Church.
He loved to be outdoors, fishing, camping and golfing, where he achieved two holes-in-one. He was athletic and liked to stay active playing baseball, bowling and weightlifting. Richard “Dick” was also an avid Cubs and Bears fan.
Survivors include his wife; children, Tracey (Chad) Williams, East Moline, Shelly (Bruce) Jorgesen, Moline; two grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four stepgreat-grandchildren; sisters, Jonette Johnson, Ankeny, Iowa, and Mary Ann (Mick) Calverley, Denton, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
