March 19, 1935-August 17, 2019
MOLINE — Richard H. De Wispelaere, 84, of Moline, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
A visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, followed by a time for family and friends to share memories of Richard. Interment will be at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Rock Island National Cemetery on Arsenal Island. Those wishing to attend the burial should be at Wendt Funeral Home no later than 8 a.m. to be included in the procession.
Richard was born in Moline on March 19, 1935, the son of Herman and Augusta (VandeNoste) De Wispelaere. On Aug. 28, 1960, in Rock Island, he married Betty L. Roberts, who preceded him in death June 20, 2019.
He was a graduate of Alleman High School Class of 1953, and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953 to 1957. During his life he was employed by the former Eagles, the Times Democrat newspaper, Servus Rubber Company, and Teske Seed and Feed. Richard enjoyed softball, bowling, golf, and motorcycles.
Survivors include his daughters, Stacy (Tom) Robb of Grayslake, Ill., and Natasha (Kevin) Krueger of Kingwood, Texas; and grandchildren, Ryan Robb, Tyrus Krueger, Nolan Krueger, and Tenley Krueger. A special thank you to Sally, our angel here on Earth.
In addition to Betty, his wife of 59 years, he was preceded in death by parents and siblings.
