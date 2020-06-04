Richard D. Chapman
  Updated
October 9, 1948-June 3, 2020

SILVIS — Richard D. Chapman, 71, of Silvis passed away June 3, 2020 at his home.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions funeral services will be private. Graveside services with Military Honors will be 11:45 a.m. at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors.

Richard was born October 9, 1948 in Moline, the son of Russell and Pearl Doggett Chapman. Richard served in the Army as an MP during the Vietnam era. He worked as a mental health technician at the East Moline State Hospital and later retired from Zeller Mental Health Hospital in Peoria. He enjoyed shopping, watching old-time movies on TV, and socializing with friends. Richard was a generous giving spirit who loved spending time with family, especially for holidays and get-togethers.

Survivors include his siblings Randolph (Sheryl) Chapman of Joliet, Ill., Sandra (Jeffrey) Collings of Mt. Shasta, Calif., Sharon (Fernando) Esparza of Silvis, and Nancy Williams of East Moline; and several nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents.

