July 21,1927-February 19, 2020

MOLINE — Richard C. Gesling, Moline, died Feb. 19,2020.

Services are 11 a.m. Monday, April 13, at Riverside United Methodist Church, Moline.

Born in Burlington, Iowa, to Otis and Ruth (Becker) Gesling on July 21, 1927; married Bonnie Finke on Aug. 28, 1949. During their 70 years of marriage, they enjoyed countless happy times camping out west, spending time with family and friends, watching ballgames (especially Augustana College) and participating in their United Methodist Church.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dick is survived by his beloved wife, Bonnie; son, Robert (Carrie), of Blue Grass, Iowa; daughters, Linda (Steven Ozanne), of Falcon Heights, Minn., Diane (Bernard Bober), of Lancaster, Wis., and Nancy (Robert Bell), of Port Orford, Ore.; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Although “Mr. Gesling” was a byword for discipline and strictness during his 22 years teaching math in the Davenport schools, he was also noted for his support for school activities and involvement with the community. He was a lifetime member of the National Educational Association, former officer of the Scott Schools Credit Union and member of the Davenport Retired Teachers.