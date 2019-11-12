May 26, 1933-November 10, 2019
ALEDO — Richard B. Goode, 86, of Aledo, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center, Moline. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, 18121 134th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge, Ill. 61284. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Burial will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Taylor Ridge. Memorials may be made in care of Zion Lutheran Church, Taylor Ridge or Rockridge FFA.
Richard was born at home in Duncan Township, Mercer County, Ill., on May 26, 1933, a son of Raymond and Matilda Krantz Goode. He married Carol Kracklow with whom they had two children. They later divorced. He married Doris Robbins-Decker on Nov. 27, 1971. Richard was a U.S. Army veteran.
Richard was a lifelong farmer and a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Taylor Ridge.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Doris Goode; children, Clarice Goode and John (Theresa) Goode, Blue Grass, Iowa; stepchildren, Michael Decker, Washington, Iowa, and Daniel (Elizabeth) Decker, Janesville, Wis.; grandchildren, James (Danielle) Decker, Faith (Eric) Wiekers, Jakobi Decker and Michelle and Hillary; great-grandchildren, Elijah and Payton Decker and Elizabeth and Fritz Wiekers; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Arthur Goode; and sister, Marie Garrison.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at wheelanpressly.com.