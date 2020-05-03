Richard Alyn Waldorf

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 17, 1931-May 1, 2020

CORDOVA — Our nation lost a hero on May 1, 2020, when Richard Waldorf of Cordova, Ill., succumbed to cancer at his home. Richard was a highly decorated Army Veteran, serving with distinction in the Korean War.

The oldest of five sons, Richard was born on May 17, 1931 in Lyons (Clinton), Iowa, to John and Blanche Waldorf. He graduated from Lyons High School and enlisted in the United States Army in September of 1949. Richard served in an infantry regiment in the Korean War, and was wounded in battle near the Naktong River in South Korea when a mortar shell exploded, knocked him unconscious and threw him a considerable distance. During a check for bodies, he was found alive days later and was awarded the Purple Heart.

Richard's service to his country also earned him the Sharpshooter Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, two Bronze Service Stars, the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, the Korean Presidential Unit Citation and the Combat Infantry Badge.