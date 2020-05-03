Richard Alyn Waldorf

May 17, 1931-May 1, 2020
CORDOVA — Our nation lost a hero on May 1, 2020, when Richard Waldorf of Cordova, Ill., succumbed to cancer at his home. Richard was a highly decorated Army Veteran, serving with distinction in the Korean War.
The oldest of five sons, Richard was born on May 17, 1931 in Lyons (Clinton), Iowa, to John and Blanche Waldorf. He graduated from Lyons High School and enlisted in the United States Army in September of 1949. Richard served in an infantry regiment in the Korean War, and was wounded in battle near the Naktong River in South Korea when a mortar shell exploded, knocked him unconscious and threw him a considerable distance. During a check for bodies, he was found alive days later and was awarded the Purple Heart.
Richard's service to his country also earned him the Sharpshooter Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, two Bronze Service Stars, the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, the Korean Presidential Unit Citation and the Combat Infantry Badge.
After his honorable discharge in 1951, Richard began his career with International Harvester, East Moline Works. On June 10, 1951, he married Joan Elaine Ecker in Moline; they enjoyed a 64-year marriage while residing in Cordova and were the proud parents of two children, Richard and Kristine. Joan passed away in 2015.
Richard's 30-year career with International Harvester provided him the opportunity to proudly serve the United Auto Workers, and culminated with his promotion to general foreman later in his career. He also enjoyed raising crops and livestock on his 10-acre property in Cordova, and was an avid bird hunter, fisherman and boater. Richard fished well into his 80s and frequently participated in Veterans' Administration fishing excursions. Additionally, in his retirement, he enjoyed fine woodworking, creating intricate pieces for his children and grandchildren.
Richard was preceded in death by his loving wife Joan; his parents and his parents-in-law. He is survived by his son, Richard J. Waldorf (Mary Anne), of Florida, and his daughter, Kristine K. Reck (David), of Las Vegas, Nev.; his grandchildren: Kaitlyn Green (David), Kelly Moncol (Kirk), Kara Burns (Dylan), Kevin Reck and Laura Reck. Additionally, Richard is survived by two great-grandchildren, Mason and Callie Green, and by his devoted younger brothers, John Waldorf (Pat) of Peosta, Iowa, James Waldorf (Elielnore), of Clinton, Iowa, Eugene Waldorf (Donna), of Clinton, Iowa, and Thomas Waldorf (Nan), of Clinton, Iowa.
The family of Richard Waldorf is planning a private graveside service with military honors at a later date. For those interested in honoring the memory of Richard, in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital Central Blind Rehabilitation Center or The American PTSD Association.
