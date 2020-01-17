April 10, 1946-December 18, 2019

MOLINE — Richard Alan Lawson passed away Dec. 18, 2019, in Phoenix Ariz., after a short illness. He was born April 10, 1946, in Moline IL.

His ashes will be spread in the Arizona desert that he loved so much and where he spent time hiking and biking. His other favorite location was the country of Belize and its Caribbean islands. He also loved hiking in the jungles of Guatemala, not worrying about the jaguars.

Rich graduated from Moline High School in the class of 1964. After a brief time in college and the army, he married his high school love, Jeannine Forsyth. Together they had two children before divorcing.

He studied Photography and Computer Science at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and was on the faculty at Southern Illinois University Carbondale where he taught photography skills that his students still use. He curated old Joliet Prison photographs and created a traveling exhibition.

Survived by son Luke Lawson and family of Portland, Ore., (wife Jennifer Lawson; children Nevin, Zoie and Madeline); daughter Jessica Garchik and family, of Fairfield, Iowa, (husband Sam Garchik; son Abraham Garchik); and two brothers, John Lawson, of Hyde Park, Utah, and Lance Lawson, of San Jose, Calif.

Rich is remembered by his family as a constant photographer, computer programmer, free spirit and avid outdoorsman — a wild child to the end.

