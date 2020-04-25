August 22, 1955-April 19, 2020
MOLINE — Richard A. Tillberg, 64, of Moline, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.
Burial of remains will be at Moline Memorial Park in a private service followed by a public Memorial Service at 10 a.m. with a luncheon immediately afterwards on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, (Richard's birthday), at Salem Lutheran Church, Moline. Memorials may be made to the church.
Richard was born on Aug. 22, 1955, in Moline, the son of Robert and Barbara (Erickson) Tillberg. He graduated from Moline High School, Blackhawk College, and Hamilton Technical College. He retired from Export Packaging where he worked as the wood shop lead and trainer. Richard was a lifelong member of Salem Lutheran Church in Moline where he was a former council member and a member of the Evergreens Senior Group. He was a member of the Moline Viking Club, Thor Lodge 9 IOV. Richard was an avid Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers fan. He loved golf, as well as fishing, and cherished his yearly fishing trips to Lost Land Lake in Hayward, Wisconsin, with his sons.
Survivors include his sons, Dan (Annie) Tillberg, Moline, Blake (Jessica) Tillberg, Davenport, Cullen Tillberg, Atalissa, Iowa; grandchildren, Liana, Rosie, Jaylen, Brigid, Theodore, Ayla, Irelyn, Adelaide; mother, Barbara; siblings, Steve (Carol) Tillberg, Patti (Don) Rosene, and Jim (Cathy) Tillberg.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
