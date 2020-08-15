You have permission to edit this article.
Richard A. Tillberg
MOLINE

Richard A. Tillberg

Dick Tillberg

August 22, 1955-April 19, 2020

MOLINE — Richard A. Tillberg, 64, of Moline, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.

A graveside memorial will be held 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Moline Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Salem Lutheran Church.

Survivors include his sons, Dan (Annie) Tillberg, Blake (Jessica) Tillberg, Cullen Tillberg; grandchildren, Liana, Rosie, Jaylen, Brigid, Theodore, Ayla, Irelyn, Adelaide; mother, Barbara; siblings, Steve (Carol) Tillberg, Patti (Don) Rosene and Jim (Cathy) Tillberg.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Tillberg.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.

