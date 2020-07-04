× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 27, 1945-July 2, 2020

GENESEO — Richard A. Sopko, 75, of Geneseo died on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Hammond-Henry Hospital, Geneseo. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be made to Henry County Humane Society, Geneseo.

Dick was the son of John and Jo Ann (Roth) Sopko. Born Feb. 27, 1945, in Sharon, Pa., where he also married Althea Dancak on Nov. 21, 1975.

Survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Althea; children, Richard A. Sopko Jr., Allegan, Mich., Ty Sopko, Rock Island, Lisa Sopko, Brooklyn, Ohio, and Christopher Sopko, Sharon, Pa; and eight grandchildren.

