February 27, 1945-July 2, 2020
GENESEO — Richard A. Sopko, 75, of Geneseo died on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Hammond-Henry Hospital, Geneseo. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be made to Henry County Humane Society, Geneseo.
Dick was the son of John and Jo Ann (Roth) Sopko. Born Feb. 27, 1945, in Sharon, Pa., where he also married Althea Dancak on Nov. 21, 1975.
Survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Althea; children, Richard A. Sopko Jr., Allegan, Mich., Ty Sopko, Rock Island, Lisa Sopko, Brooklyn, Ohio, and Christopher Sopko, Sharon, Pa; and eight grandchildren.
Online condolences at Richard's obituary at www.stackhousemoore.com.
