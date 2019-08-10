November 10, 1951-August 8, 2019
MILAN — Richard A. Schulmeister, 67, of Milan, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Seward County, Neb.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan. Inurnment will be at National Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, and a memorial visitation will follow until 7 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Memorials may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church or Disabled American Veterans.
Richard was born Nov. 10, 1951, in Rock Island, a son of Gustav and Lucille Nares Schulmeister. He graduated from Rock Island High School and later attended St. Ambrose University. He married Nancy J. Berndt on April 20, 1974, in Moline.
Richard was a U.S. Navy veteran. He retired from John Deere Plow Planter.
He was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan. He enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling and the “Salt Life.” His favorite times were those spent with family and friends, especially his grandchildren whom he adored.
Surviving are his wife, Nancy, of Milan; daughter and son-in-law, Carrie and Chad Ware, Moline; son, Brent Schulmeister, Marianna, Fla.; grandchildren, Ethan Ware, Ava Ware, Emma Ware, Andruw Schulmeister and William “Gus” Schulmeister; sisters, Patricia Sloan, Moline and Jean (Ronald) Apple, Louisville, Ky.; brother, Robert Schulmeister, Louisville; many nieces, nephews; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and their families with whom he was very close.
Richard was preceded in death by his father, mother, and stepmother, Elsie Schulmeister.
