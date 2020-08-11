September 8, 1993-August 3, 2020
MOLINE -- Ricardo “Ricky” Lee Martinez, 26, of Rio, formerly of Moline, died Monday, August 3, 2020, at his home.
A funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Trinity Bible Missionary Church, 1205 1st Street E., Milan. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Avenue, Milan. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing. Burial will be at Western Township Cemetery, Orion. Memorials may be made in care of the family.
Ricky was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on September 8, 1993, a son of Francisco and Kathleen Ann Phillips Martinez. Ricky graduated in 2012 from Trinity Christian Academy in Milan.
Ricky was currently working as a logistics engineer for CityBlue Technologies, Rock Island. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, shooting, and fireworks.
Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Francisco and Kathleen Martinez, Rio, Ill.; grandma, Patricia Guinn, Kentucky; and siblings, Gabriel and Beth Martinez, both of Rio, and Francisco “Keko” Martinez II, Menominee, Mich.
He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Ricardo Martinez, as well as grandma and grandpa, Robert Lee and Rita Ann Phillips.
Online condolences, memories and expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com
