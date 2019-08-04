August 5, 1963-August 3, 2019
SILVIS — Rhonda R. Johns, 55, of Silvis, died Saturday, August 3, 2019, at home.
Services are 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline. Visitation is noon until time of service. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory prior to services with burial at Rose Lawn Cemetery, Moline. Memorials may be made to the family.
The former Rhonda Renee Stropes was born August 5, 1963, in Rock Island, the daughter of Lee and Donna (Avery) Stropes.
She enjoyed fishing and camping, and had recently gotten into refinishing old furniture. Above all else, family was the most important thing to Rhonda, especially her grandchildren.
Rhonda is survived by four sons, Justin Stropes of Texas, Michael Porter of Moline, Dustin (Courtney) Porter of East Moline, and Mitchell Porter of Silvis; her mother, Donna Boggs of Silvis; 11 grandchildren, including Haile Porter, who lived with Rhonda; a sister, Kim (Tom) Hipes of Moline; a brother, James (Jessi) Boggs of Moline; and half sisters, Kathie Holt, Sandy Holland, and Tina Maass; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dogs, Sassy, Mickey, and Lil’ Bit. She was preceded in death by her father, Lee Stropes; and a sister, Linda Johnson.
The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.