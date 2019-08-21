March 18, 1955-August 20, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Rheta Sue Sperry, of East Moline, passed away on Aug. 20, 2019, at her home. A memorial service is 3 p.m. Saturday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Visitation is from 1 p.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.
Rheta was born on March 18, 1955, to Eddie Joe Sperry and Willeane (Wilsey) Sperry. Rheta was a graduate of United Township High School in 1973 and attended Western Illinois University. She was also a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary and Amvets Ladies Auxilary of East Moline. Rheta was a professional mixologist at the former Harold's On the Rock, Moline, as well as the Moline and East Moline American Legions and the former John's Downtown Tap. She enjoyed being with friends and watching birds and butterflies while spending time at the pool.
Rheta is survived by her mother, Willeane Schave, of Mountain Home, Ark., special friend, Larry Whitney, of East Moline; sisters, Denise (David) Labatt, of Pekin, Ill., Margo Angell, of Bettendorf, and Andrea McBride, of Mountain Home, Ark.; nephews, Kris (Stephanie) Sperry and Corey (Tamara Weeks) Mills; niece, Michelle (Brian) Tomlinson; and several great-nieces and -nephews.
Rheta was preceded in death by her father, Eddie Joe Sperry; nephew, Aaron Mills; niece, Amy May McBride; and her beloved canine, Ruby.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.