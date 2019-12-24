December 16, 2019

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rex L. Tingle, 56, husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, departed this life on Dec. 16, 2019, at Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital, Baltimore, Md., after an extended illness. In his honor, the family will greet friends at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 1501 6th Ave., East Moline, on Saturday, Dec. 28, from 3 to 6 p.m. with prayers and words of expression beginning at 4 p.m.

Rex was a graduate of United Township High School and Illinois State University. He served as a Director for the U.S. Department of Labor, OSHA in Washington, D.C.

Those who will cherish his memory include his wife, Rebecca; daughter, Taylor Tingle; siblings (spouse), Joseph (Delores) Tingle and Macail Tingle; nephews and niece (spouses), Kelcey (Erica) Tingle, Michael (Patricia) Tingle, Joseph (Miranda) Tingle II and MeLinda (Timothy) Tingle-Williams; great-nieces and -nephews, Shawon, Kelcey Jr., Damon, Karima, Joseph III, Markel, Jaya, Daniel and Beanut (due in March). He was preceded in death by his parents, Harmon L. and Rosie L. Nelson Tingle; brother, Alvin C. Tingle; and sister, Lavinya Tingle.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the family to be distributed to the charities of choice.

To plant a tree in memory of Rex Tingle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.