Rex K. Benson

Rex was born Oct. 02, 1927, in Washington, Iowa, to Cloyce and Mabel Kephart Benson. He married Ruth Ann Kirk on Sept. 5, 1953, in Rock Island. After Ruth Ann's death, he married Diane Hansen on Nov. 26, 1994. Rex worked 31 years as an electrician at International Harvester and also wired on the side. After retiring from Harvester in 1980, he began hobby farming. He had everything from cattle and chickens to geese and goats; selling the hair from the angora goats. Rex and Graydon Kranz owned and operated the Reynolds Coin Laundry. As a young man, you could find him riding motorcycles or hosting dance parties in his Reynolds home with his wife, Ruth Ann. Some of his best times recently were spent fishing, camping, boating and playing cards with friends.