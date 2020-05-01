October 2, 1927-April 25, 2020
REYNOLDS — Rex K Benson, a longtime resident of Reynolds, passed away peacefully at his daughter's home in Parker, Colorado, where he had been living for the past two years. He was 92 years old.
Rex was born Oct. 02, 1927, in Washington, Iowa, to Cloyce and Mabel Kephart Benson. He married Ruth Ann Kirk on Sept. 5, 1953, in Rock Island. After Ruth Ann's death, he married Diane Hansen on Nov. 26, 1994. Rex worked 31 years as an electrician at International Harvester and also wired on the side. After retiring from Harvester in 1980, he began hobby farming. He had everything from cattle and chickens to geese and goats; selling the hair from the angora goats. Rex and Graydon Kranz owned and operated the Reynolds Coin Laundry. As a young man, you could find him riding motorcycles or hosting dance parties in his Reynolds home with his wife, Ruth Ann. Some of his best times recently were spent fishing, camping, boating and playing cards with friends.
He is survived by his wife, Diane; three children and their spouses, Daniel (Janet) Benson of St. Paris, Ohio, Rexann (Larry) Garmoe of Taylor Ridge, Ill., David (Patty) Benson of Berthoud, Colo.; two step-children and their spouses, Kyla (Steve) Lee of Parker, Colo., Gueran (Marcia) Hansen of Glenrock, Wyo.; four grandchildren, Jamie Turner, Bryan (Lexa) Benson, Chris (Brooke) Benson and Cassanndra Berzins; five step-grandchildren Nathan (Jasmine) Hansen, Isabella Hansen, Nicholas Lee, Samuel Lee, and Kamron Lee. He has four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Bernice Swisher of Rock Island.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruthann; twin brother Max; two sisters, Edythe Barnes and Virginia Bledsoe; three brothers-in-law, Al Bledsoe, Bill Swisher, Robert Barnes; and sister-in-law, Donna Benson.
According to his wishes, cremation has been accorded, and there will be no visitation and no formal services will be held. An informal graveside gathering of his family and friends will take place in the coming months to honor his memory. He asks that each of you spend this time enjoying your own family. Inurnment will be in the Reynolds Cemetery, Reynolds. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home 801 W Edgington St., Reynolds, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Alzheimers Association or Parkinson's Foundation in Rex's name.
