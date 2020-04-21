Rev. Theodore William Schroeder
KANSAS CITY, MO.

Rev. Theodore William Schroeder

April 15, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Rev. Theodore (Ted) Wm. Schroeder, 83, of Kansas City, was tragically killed in a traffic accident on April 15, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Pastor's Discretionary Fund at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection-Prairie Village.

