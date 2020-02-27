April 26, 1944-February 25, 2020

MOLINE — Rev. Paul F. Wolff, 75, of Moline, passed into eternal peace on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at St. Anthony's Nursing and Rehab, Rock Island.

Services are 11 a.m. Monday at Salem Lutheran Church, Moline, with The Rev. Randy Willers officiating. Visitation is one hour prior to services. Cremation will follow services at Trimble Crematory, Moline. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Northfield, Minn. Memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church.

Paul Frederick Wolff was born April 26, 1944, in Cresco, Iowa, to Frederick and Dorothy (Miller) Wolff. He earned a degree in History from the University of Minnesota and went on to graduate from Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Minn. He married JoAnn Luedke on Dec. 28, 1968, in Delano, Minn.

Paul loved his family and was especially fond of holding his grandchildren when they were newborns. He served the Lord for 39 years at many churches in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska and Illinois, and brought many to a deeper relationship with Christ through his preaching. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing in Northern Minnesota, woodworking, cooking and baking cinnamon rolls. He loved playing cribbage and watching the Minnesota Vikings.