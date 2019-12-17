Rev. Levi C. Glispie

A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, Dec. 23, at 11 a.m. at Second Baptist Church, Rock Island. Burial will be at the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Visitation is 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Second Baptist Church. Additional visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Monday at the church. Memorials may be made to Thy Loving Kindness Sock Ministry and Peoples Baptist Church Food Pantry. Wheelan-Pressly is assisting the family.

Rev. Glispie was born on March 3, 1927, in Preston, Miss., a son of Cornelius Neal Glispie and Mamie (Gathright) Glispie. After Mamie passed away when Levi was 6 months old, Neal married Carrie Crockett, who loved and raised Levi as her own child. Levi accepted the Lord and was baptized at Oak Grove Church and attended Pine Grove School in Preston. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps as a teenager and served our country for several years. He married Verna Langford in the late 1940s and had one son together. He married Willie B. Hudson on July 18, 1956, in Preston. They were married for nearly 60 years until she passed away on Dec. 29, 2015. Evangelist Sharon Hayslett befriended Rev. Glispie during the last years of his life and was at his side when he passed away.