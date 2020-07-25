Rev. Dr. William (Bill) J. Jones
Rev. Dr. William (Bill) J. Jones

July 20, 2020

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Rev. Dr. J. Wm. Jones "Bill," 90, a resident of North Fort Myers, Fla., died July 20, 2020, from natural causes. He faithfully served United Methodist churches in central Illinois including Moline First (now Riverside) UMC (1968-78).

He is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Anne Snyder Jones of North Fort Myers; daughters, the Rev. Cynthia Jones, Deb (Wm) Phillips, Jan (Jack) Morse; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Memorial gifts are suggested to The United Methodist Foundation (Haiti) P.O. Box 3487, Springfield, IL 62708 or the church of your choice. More information at www.MullinsMemorial.com.

