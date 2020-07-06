× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 1, 2020

MOLINE — Rev. Dr. Joseph Rowe Gardiner, Moline, was joyfully received into his heavenly home on July 1, 2020, following complications of Multiple System Atrophy, a rare neurological disorder.

A private service will be held at Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 3901 7th St., East Moline, IL 61244. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline, is assisting the family with arrangements. The service will be livestreamed starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, found at www.esterdahl.com.

“Dr. Joe,” as he was lovingly known by many, was born to Arthur W. Gardiner Sr., and Virginia (Rowe) Gardiner in Detroit, Mich. The family moved to Williamsburg, Va., when Joe was 4 and where he spent a happy childhood before heading off to college.