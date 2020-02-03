Reta M. Darling
View Comments
GENESEO

Reta M. Darling

{{featured_button_text}}

June 10, 1935-February 3, 2020

GENESEO — Reta M. Darling, 84, of Geneseo, died on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Hillcrest Home, rural Geneseo. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Geneseo. Rev. Mark England Graham will officiate. Burial will be in North Cemetery, Geneseo. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church.

Reta McMeen was born on June 10, 1935, in Geneseo, the daughter of Raymond and Mabel (Smith) McMeen. She attended Geneseo schools and was united in marriage to Vaughn Darling on Nov. 27, 1954, in St. Louis, Mo. He died July 20, 2005. Reta was a school crossing guard at the corner of College St. and Palace Row for 25 years. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, and she enjoyed making crafts, especially crocheting.

Reta is survived by her son, Christopher Darling, Geneseo; a daughter-in-law, Kristi Darling, Canton; and a granddaughter, Nicole Darling. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her son, Trent.

Condolences may be expressed at Reta's obituary at www.stackhousemoore.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Reta Darling as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News