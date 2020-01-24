December 27, 1928-January 21, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Reola H. Edwards was born on Dec. 27, 1928, to the late Elder Green and Annie Louise Harris in the city of Carson Lake, Ark. She was united in marriage to C. B. Edwards on Oct. 7, 1949, in Wilson Ark. To this union were born nine children.
She committed her life to Christ at an early age. In 1963 she joined the Jefferson Temple COGIC. After the family moved to Rock Island in 1966, the family joined The Community Outreach COGIC where she served in many capacities and earned the name “Sister Faithful.” She served as Missionary in her community through her church and an Adult Sunday School Teacher for over 35 years; Puritan for youth group; Young People's Willing Workers District Elect Lady; Home & Foreign Mission President; former member Martin Luther King Active Club; Florence Aldridge Center, Trinity West Hospital volunteer, Member of the Mother's Prayer of the Quad Cities; Southern Christian Leadership Conference member and Church Mother.
Mother Reola Edwards impacted many lives through her commitment to God and His Word. She was a great example for all who wanted to live a Holy life. She will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents; a son, Melvin Harris; sisters, Evelene Harris, Pauline (Alpha) Boyd; brothers, Edward (Georgia Mae) Harris and Willie (Mildred) Barnes.
Those left to cherish her memories are C B Edwards Jr., Ronald (Elizabeth) Edwards, Linda White, Jo Ann Edwards, Janice (Larry) Westbrook, Sharon, Raymond, Donna and Michael Edwards; Monica White, Marlon White (18) grandchildren, a special cousin, Eatoy Harris and childhood school mate Ms. Edna Crockett. A host of loving family and friends.
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
1501 6th Avenue
East Moline, IL 61245
11:00AM
1501 6th Avenue
East Moline, IL 61245