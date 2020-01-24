December 27, 1928-January 21, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Reola H. Edwards was born on Dec. 27, 1928, to the late Elder Green and Annie Louise Harris in the city of Carson Lake, Ark. She was united in marriage to C. B. Edwards on Oct. 7, 1949, in Wilson Ark. To this union were born nine children.

She committed her life to Christ at an early age. In 1963 she joined the Jefferson Temple COGIC. After the family moved to Rock Island in 1966, the family joined The Community Outreach COGIC where she served in many capacities and earned the name “Sister Faithful.” She served as Missionary in her community through her church and an Adult Sunday School Teacher for over 35 years; Puritan for youth group; Young People's Willing Workers District Elect Lady; Home & Foreign Mission President; former member Martin Luther King Active Club; Florence Aldridge Center, Trinity West Hospital volunteer, Member of the Mother's Prayer of the Quad Cities; Southern Christian Leadership Conference member and Church Mother.