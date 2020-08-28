Reginald Arthur Roberts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 10, 1937- August 27, 2020

MOLINE — Reginald “Reggie” Arthur Roberts, 82, of Moline, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Centennial Rehab & Healthcare in Moline.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be 1-hour prior at the funeral home. Burial will be at Jacksonville East Cemetery, Jacksonville, Ill. Memorials may be made to the family.

Reggie was born on Dec. 10, 1937, in Moline, the son of Howard Raymond and Grace Leona (Schoedsack) Roberts. He previously worked as a detailer at B & W Used Car Dealership and Dyna Klean. Reggie was a lifetime member of First Christian Church of Moline where he served as a Deacon and Sunday school teacher assistant. He enjoyed working crossword puzzles and eating out and riding his bike. Reggie is a member at Christ United Methodist in East Moline.

Survivors include his sister Janice (Ron) Clark of Silvis; brother-in-law, Ival Betcher of Cambridge; nieces and nephews, Doreen and Mitch Vincent, Michelle Betcher all of Cambridge, Michael Betcher of Milan; and special friend Bev Reese.

His parents; sisters, Doris Roberts and Delores Betcher; and brother, Joseph Roberts preceded him in death.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.