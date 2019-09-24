February 13, 1956-September 22, 2019
MILAN — Reed J. McDaniel Sr., 63, of Milan, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at his home. Services for Mr. McDaniel Sr. will be 10 a.m., Saturday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home, where a Masonic Service will be held at 7 p.m. Burial will be in the Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Reed was born on Feb. 13, 1956, in Moline, a son of John McDaniel and Marylyn (Post) McDaniel. He married Debbie Sutter on July 7, 1979, in Bloomington, Ill. Reed was a loving father to three sons and grandfather to five grandchildren. He was the third-generation Co-Owner and President of B & B Hardware, Milan. He loved watching the Packers, hunting and spending time with his dogs. R.W.B. Reed J. McDaniel Sr. was Past Master and Life Member of Trio Lodge #57 of Rock Island, Past Grand Examiner and Grand Lecturer Emeritus of the Grand Masonic Lodge of Illinois.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie; sons, R.J. (Helen) McDaniel, Milan, Jared (Mackenzie) McDaniel, Fitchburg, Wis., Jordan (Meghan) McDaniel, Middleton, Wis.; grandchildren, Aaliyah, Jasmine, Reed III, Declan and Beau; a brother, Brent (Julie) McDaniel, Milan.
Reed was preceded in death by his parents. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.