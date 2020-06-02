× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

December 10, 1956-June 1, 2020

GALESBURG — Rebecca A. Enstrom, 63 of Galesburg, Ill., died Monday, June 1, 2020, at Marigold Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Galesburg. Visitation is 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday, June 5, 2020, at Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Alpha. Private graveside services will be in the New Windsor Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Guardian Angels Humane Society and online condolences may be left at www.petersonwallinknox.com.

Becky was born on Dec. 10, 1956, in Galesburg, to Marvin and Ann Sholl Enstrom. She graduated from AlWood High School in 1975 and attended Carl Sandburg College and Western Illinois University.

She was employed at Maytag in Galesburg until its closing and was later employed at United Facilities, retiring in December 2018.

Becky was a member of the Alpha United Methodist Church.

She was an accomplished flutist and loved her cats.

Survivors include her parents, Marvin and Ann Enstrom of Alpha; one sister, Debbie (Dayle) Learned of East Galesburg, Ill.; one sister-in-law, Lynn Skalla of East Moline; two nieces, Rachel and Julia; and one nephew Ryan.

Becky was preceded in death by one brother, Keith Enstrom.

