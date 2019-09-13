June 5, 1932-August 28, 2019
MOLINE — Raymond R. Anderson, 87, of Moline, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Services are 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Burial will follow at the Rock Island National Cemetery, where the Moline American Legion Post 246 will present military honors.
Raymond Richard Anderson was born June 5, 1932, in Milan, Ill., the son of Axel and Mabel (Manthe) Anderson. He was married to Marilyn Freiburger, with whom he had his children, and Una Nelson was his partner for 30 years. She was everything good, to and for him. He needed her and gave her a world of fun. He was a pattern maker for various pattern shops.
He won many bowling trophies and Senior Olympics medals. He took care of many people over the years, whether it be family, friends, pets, etc. and never asked for anything in return. His biggest goal was for everyone to get along, talk to each other and stick together. He kept in touch with everyone and never forgot anything. He was humble. He did amazing things yet shrugged it all off.
Everywhere he went he knew someone. He could talk to anyone about anything and tried to talk his way into solving everything. He never got mad, but he steamed and talked upset, rarely. He forgave everything. He was shattered when anyone he knew died, and would take charge at every funeral, greeting everyone.
Ray is survived by three children, Alan Anderson, of Houston, Texas, Raelynn Reynolds, of Jefferson, Ohio, and David Anderson, of Moline; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Please be inspired by a Ray of sunshine, humbly and quietly. Dad would love it.
Ray's online obituary as available at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.