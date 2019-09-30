November 17, 1943-September 27, 2019
GENESEO — Raymond J. Pribble, 75, of Geneseo, passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at his home. A funeral service will be held to celebrate his life at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at First Congregational Church, Geneseo. Reverend Bruce Bergthold will officiate. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge. Military Honors will be accorded by VFW – Don Cherry Post. Visitation will be held 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Memorials may be directed to First Congregational Church.
Raymond was born on Nov. 17, 1943, in the Bronx, N.Y. He was the son of Raymond and Joan (Lewis) Riddell. He proudly served in the United States Army Corp in Korea. On Sept. 16, 1971, Ray married his loving wife, Lona L. (Moore) (Waller) Pribble, in a ceremony held at the Little Brown Church, Nashua, Iowa. He was the owner and operator of AllQuip Company, Geneseo. He was an engineer at heart and really enjoyed working his business. He had a great love for all animals, especially dogs. His true love was his family and his back yard where he enjoyed entertaining family and friends. Raymond was a member of First Congregational Church, VFW – Don Cherry Post and the Geneseo Moose Lodge.
You have free articles remaining.
When meeting people for the first time if they asked him where he was from, he always had this spiel: “I was born in the Bronx, moved often: Bermuda, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Ohio, Newfoundland, Kansas, Virginia, Korea, back to Virginia, back to Kansas, Washington State, Kansas again to Iowa, and then to Illinois. While living in Iowa I met Lona. we married and I moved to Geneseo. I told her I never wanted to move again, unless it was to the ocean.” He loved living by the ocean in Bermuda, but he never moved again.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Lona; sons, Bruce Waller, Fort Atkinson, Wis., Troy (Tami) Waller, Geneseo; grandchildren, Jacob (Maggie) Waller, Lucas Waller, Hannah Waller and Brennan Waller; great-grandchildren, Peyton and Leo Woodruff, Troy, Tucker and Charlotte Waller; sister, Claire (Larry) McCoach, Olathe, Kan.; brother, Lon (Eileen) Pribble, Alexandria, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
Raymond was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Riddell; his mom and stepfather, Joan and Fred Pribble; stepsister, Linda Riddell; his mother- and father-in-law, Maxine and Glenn Moore; and his brother-in-law, Terry Moore. If you would like to leave a message of sympathy for the family, visit www.vandemorefuneralhome.com.