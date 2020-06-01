February 13, 1943-May 27, 2020
EAST MOLINE — Raymond F. Hart, 77, of East Moline passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Genesis Illini, Silvis. Services will be live-streamed at https://www.facebook.com/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289 on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 12:15 p.m. with military honors. Private family services will follow at National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal.
Ray was born on February 13, 1943, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Martin and Mercedes (McWilliams) Hart. Martin died when Ray was just a boy. His mother married Joseph Eldridge and together they raised the family. Ray served in the U.S. Army as a medic in Korea during the Vietnam era. He received his bachelor's degree from St. Ambrose College. He married Ruth Ann Martel on November 28, 1970, in Rock Island. Most of his life, Ray worked for the state and federal government as a devoted civil servant, from managing the Illinois DVR to being hand picked to help implement and establish the TSA Program for the Moline Airport Authority. Mr. Hart was a trustee for the village of Carbon Cliff for many years. He was passionate about boating, being on the river and spending time at the family cabin. He was the captain of the Queen Of Harts. Mr. Hart had coached Silvis Jr. Football and was a Green Bay Packers fan.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 50 years, Ruth Ann; sons, Dr. Matthew S. (Julie) Hart, Genevia, Ill., and Brett A. Hart, East Moline; grandchildren, Grace, Mary, Hailey, Jacqui, Betsy, Matthew and Michael; and brother, William (Shirley) Hart, Springfield, Mo.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joann Sievertsen.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.
