× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 12, 1945-July 15, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Raymond Clifton Robbins, 75, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at his home. Private family services will be held and live stream broadcasting of the funeral will be available at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Public visitation will be Tuesday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. In accordance with public gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time. Private inurnment with military honors will be at a later date in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to the family.

Raymond was born March 12, 1945, in Quincy, Ill., a son of Rudolph Rogan and Ellen H. Robbins. Mr. Robbins served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Following his military service, he began his career at the Rock Island Arsenal as a forklift operator. Raymond retired from the Arsenal as a Division Chief after 42 years of service. Raymond married Marilyn E. Boyd on July 11, 2000, in Las Vegas. In his spare time, Raymond loved spending time with family and friends. Raymond was a member of the VFW and Rock Island Conservation Club. He greatly enjoyed fishing and hunting.