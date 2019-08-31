June 23, 1993-August 29, 2019
MOLINE — Raymond A. Still “Blu” of Ada, Okla., formerly of Moline, went home to be with the Lord, Aug. 29, 2019, after a 16-month bout with cancer.
Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Ada First Indian Baptist Church, Ada. The Rev. Woody Wilson will officiate, with a luncheon to follow. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be from noon to service time at the funeral home. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Moline.
Raymond was born June 23, 1993. A son of Nathaniel Still Sr. and Lisa (Popp) Still. He graduated from Moline High School in 2011 and went on to work at FedEx. Ray loved working on cars and remained self employed as a mechanic, taking on side jobs in lawn care and landscaping until his health would no longer allow him to continue working.
He married Justina Marie Parks on Aug. 10, 2019.
Raymond was an avid Chicago Bears Fan and loved listening to music, spending time with his family, being with his friends and playing video games.
Those left behind to cherish Ray's memory include his wife, Justina Still; son, (pride and joy) Bo Still; mother and stepfather, Lisa and Stephen Sloan, Ada; and father, Nathaniel Still Sr., East Moline; siblings, Breanne McCleave, Moline, Bobby Barker Jr., Colona, Nathaniel Still Jr., Ada, and Caitlin Still, Ada; stepbrothers, Holton and Austin Sloan, Ada; five nieces and nephews; and his two best friends throughout his life, Anthony Blasdell and James Collins, Moline.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Roland Popp; and paternal grandmother, Dawn Dena.
Online condolences may be left to Raymond's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.