January 27, 1981-October 14, 2019
MOLINE — Raymond A. Beserra, 38, of Moline passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at his home.
The family will host a Celebration of Life at 540 46th St, Rock Island on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5-8pm. Memorials may be made to the family.
Raymond was born January 27, 1981 in Rock Island the son of Robert Beserra and Mary Anna Solis.
Raymond was an avid Chicago Bears fan and enjoyed playing video games and watching movies.
Survivors include his mother, Mary Anna Solis, Moline and father, Robert (Cindy) Beserra, Coal Valley; sister, Daniella Solis, Moline; brother, Michael Solis, Moline and nieces, Alisha Valdez and Jasmin Solis. He was preceded in death by his special friend, Etta Jones.
Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com