October 6, 1937-October 1, 2019
MOLINE — Ray E. Stone, 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.
Services are 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, Moline. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Monday. Cremation will take place prior to services at Trimble Crematory, with private burial in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established in his memory.
Ray Edward Stone was born Oct. 6, 1937, in Paducah, Ky., to George and Mamie (Clark) Stone. He graduated from United Township High School in East Moline and married Patricia Taylor on Sept. 22, 1957.
He was active in Boy Scouts, serving as Scout Master in 1970. He was also active in United Methodist Men at Riverside United Methodist Church in Moline. He loved to play golf and was in several bowling leagues.
Ray was owner of Ray's Chuckwagon Restaurant in Rock Island and RV Service Center in East Moline and Milan, retiring in 1996. He then worked as maintenance supervisor for American Banks for nine years, retiring in 2006.
After retirement, Ray and his wife became full-time RV'ers and traveled the country in their motor home, eventually becoming “snowbirds” and spending their winters in Arizona. They also worked as assistant managers of RV parks in Florida and New Mexico for several years.
Ray is survived by his wife, Pat; sons, Rick (Pam) Stone, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Michael (Amie) Stone, of Davenport; daughters, Mari (fiancé Stephen James) Thomson, of Moline, and Sharon (Todd) Kolls, of Carbon Cliff, Ill.; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Shirley Stone; and a daughter-in-law, Cindy Stone.
