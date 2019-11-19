{{featured_button_text}}
Raul Gomez Duran

June 29, 1934-November 18, 2019

EAST MOLINE — Funeral services for Raul Gomez Duran, 85, of East Moline, will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary Catholic Church, Moline. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. Mr. Duran died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at his home.

Raul was born June 29, 1934, in Valle De Santiago GTO, Mexico, the son of Ramon and Agustina (Duran) Gomez. He married Maria Guadalupe Perez Mendoza in Mexico. She precedes him in death.

Survivors include his children, Jose, Angelita, Gabino, Josefina, Olga, Ramon, Maria, Eva and Manuel Gomez; 16 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and eight brothers and sisters.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.

Service information

Nov 21
Prayer Service
Thursday, November 21, 2019
3:30PM
Nov 21
Prayer Service
Thursday, November 21, 2019
3:30PM
Nov 21
Visitation
Thursday, November 21, 2019
4:00PM-7:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Raul's Visitation begins.
Nov 22
Funeral Service
Friday, November 22, 2019
10:00AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
412 10th St
Moline, IL 61264
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Raul's Funeral Service begins.

