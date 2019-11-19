June 29, 1934-November 18, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Funeral services for Raul Gomez Duran, 85, of East Moline, will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary Catholic Church, Moline. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. Mr. Duran died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at his home.
Raul was born June 29, 1934, in Valle De Santiago GTO, Mexico, the son of Ramon and Agustina (Duran) Gomez. He married Maria Guadalupe Perez Mendoza in Mexico. She precedes him in death.
Survivors include his children, Jose, Angelita, Gabino, Josefina, Olga, Ramon, Maria, Eva and Manuel Gomez; 16 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and eight brothers and sisters.
Memorials may be made to the family.
