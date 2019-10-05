May 15, 1952-August 1, 2019
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Randy W. Best passed away peacefully Aug. 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family in Fort Myers, Fla.
A Celebration of Life luncheon will be at CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline, on from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Heart Association.
Randy was born May 15, 1952 in Bloomington, Ill., to William and Dolores (Dunning) Best. He graduated from Moline High School in 1970 and went on to play baseball at Illinois Wesleyan.
Randy had always been an avid outdoorsman loving to hunt and fish. From the late '80s into the mid-'90s he earned several fishing sponsorships including Browning, Storm Lures and Brothers Bait Co. He also had a passion for antiques, buying and selling for most of his life. He and his wife enjoyed the last 11 years in Fort Myers, discovering new restaurants and cuisines, while still finding himself outdoors fishing and shelling with her on the beach.
Randy is survived by his wife, Mary (Behnken) Best; son, Aaron (Courtney) Best; granddaughter, Bailey Best, son, Adam Best; his mother Dolores Best; brother Tracy (Cathy) Best; along with three nephews, Tyler, Ryan and Christopher and their families. He is preceded in death by his father, Bill Best.
The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.
