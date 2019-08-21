March 16, 1959-August 1, 2019
MOLINE — Randy Meadows, 60, of Fort Collins, Colo., formerly of Moline, went home to Jesus on Aug. 1, 2019. Randy was born on March 16, 1959, to Cleo and Shirley Meadows. He attended high school in East Moline and went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force.
Randy was so very touched and thankful for the devotion and generous outpouring of love during this journey over the past 15 months. Through prayers, sharing of encouragement and the most generous gift of hope, he was able to face unimaginable obstacles during the ever- present devastation of this disease. You all lifted this most decent and honorable man's spirit. A heartfelt thanks to our dear Joe and Kim, Connie and our Community Christian Fellowship family.
For details of Randy's journey please visit www.viegutfuneralhome.com
Randy is survived by his wife, Mary Meadows; daughters, Seeley Brunstrom, and grandson, Jackson, Sarah Brunstrom Graves and Jordan, with grandson, Zephyr, and granddaughter, Scout; brother-in-law, Tim Mortell and Natalie; his siblings, Bruce, Larry, Don, Kathi, Sharon, John and their families! Remembering with fond affection his nieces, nephews cousins and dear friends.
WE WOULD LIKE YOU TO JOIN US IN HIS CELEBRATION OF LIFE on AUG. 29, 2019, held at our hometown church, Community Christian Fellowship, downtown Moline.
Beginning at 5:30 p.m., a buffet will be served throughout the gathering, and his passion for music will be shared by dear friends. We would like to especially invite you to share in a SPECIAL TIME of TRIBUTE beginning at 6 p.m. and then followed by more time of sweet fellowship. We are forever grateful for the honor you bestowed on this gentle, precious man!
MILITARY HONORS will be conducted at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, on Friday, Aug. 30, at 10 a.m., the family invites anyone to join them during this time.